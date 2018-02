The National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants (NAICC) is partnering with the Wisconsin Association of Professional Agricultural Consultants (WAPAC) to host the 2018 Focus on Precision Conference, February 27-28, at the Sheraton Madison Hotel in Madison, WI.

Topics include satellite imagery, how to obtain your FAA license to operate UAVs for commercial use, nitrogen management and more.

A full program is available for preview here.



Registration available here.