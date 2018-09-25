Registration Open For 2018 AgTech Expo

Farm Journal’s AgTech Expo will meet farmers where they are on the spectrum of adopting ag technology—from beginner to advanced—and deliver take-home knowledge about how to maximize on-farm technology’s return on investment. This event also provides excellent education and networking for those who serve farmers—retailers, precision ag consultants, agronomists and farm managers. Click here to register

The event has more than nine hours in the interactive expo and eight hours of educational programming. Click here for full details. The event is Dec. 3 to 5, 2018 in Indianapolis at the JW Marriott.

For 2018, the AgTech Expo has premier keynotes—read more here—and more than 25 breakout sessions focused on precision ag, using data, iron and machinery and sustainable technology. Due to popular request, select breakout sessions will be repeated, so attendees can truly customize their educational experiences.

Click here to register