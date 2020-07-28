Register Today For This Year’s Best Farm Show—It’s Free

Small-group plot tours. Virtual agronomy meetings. Canceled customer appreciation events. These are the MO this summer for ag retailers.

COVID-19 caused a rush of concern before planting…. Would ag inputs be able to get to delivered on time? Would the crop get in the ground? And agriculture resolutely answered those questions and more with a steadiness to get the job done.

Along the way, procedures were changed. And new policies emerged. And ag retailers are working to be trusted advisers to farmers with every decision and every acre.

Farm Journal has always supported our nation's farm leaders and we understand the importance of farm community events. In continuing to provide the essential industry information that we have become accustomed to for 142 years, we have created a new modern and COVID-safe show designed for everyone in the agricultural industry with 3 days ( August 25, 26 and 27) of virtual discussion, tours, solutions and insightful talks from key industry leaders. There will be special programming specifically for ag retail professionals.

We will bring our valuable content to life with informative sessions from real farms directly to your screens live and on-demand as well as giving you access to the latest innovative products, services, technology and machinery through our interactive expo hall.

We have conducted extensive research, and are bringing you the most comprehensive show we have ever produced to keep our farm leaders moving forward:

Top Producer & Virtual Insider Tours

Virtual Learning Pavilion & Thought-leadership Exchange on all the latest topics, challenges and solutions

on all the latest topics, challenges and solutions New & exclusive #FarmOn benefit Concert with an enviable country music star line-up including the Grammy-nominated Lee Brice

with an enviable country music star line-up including the Grammy-nominated Product Showcase with access to solution-providers, latest machinery models & services including in-event demos

with access to solution-providers, latest machinery models & services including in-event demos Virtual beer garden sessions for networking and connecting with the industry

sessions for networking and connecting with the industry Great giveaways and virtual swag bag