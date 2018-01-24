Register Now for the ARA Crisis Management Workshop

Injuries. Chemical spills. Equipment failures. Fires. Terrorism. Myriad potential emergency scenarios can keep ag retail leaders up at night. Learn how to develop a deployable emergency action plan and create a safety-conscious culture during the ARA Crisis Management Workshop held April 3 to April 5 at the Sheraton Hotel and Marina in San Diego.

Sponsored by FMC, this day-and-a-half workshop will help you create or refine a personalized emergency action plan that is relevant, implementable and sustainable for the needs of your business and local emergency resources.

The content of the workshop will address three fundamental principles of crisis management: plan preparation, actions and activities required to manage a crisis and requirements to keep a crisis plan sustainable. Led by Jaye L. Hamby, a leader in agricultural education, and environmental health and safety leaders from FMC, the day-and-a-half-long program will feature industry best practices, interaction scenarios and a template emergency action plan.

Hamby has an extensive and diversified background in agriculture. Through his professional endeavors, he has consultative expertise in both the agronomy and livestock market segments. He has led the launch efforts for numerous crop protection products and livestock pharmaceuticals. In addition, Hamby served as a primary consultant for a rebranding initiative for a major agricultural retailer and is often invited to assist agribusiness organizations with their strategic planning efforts.

Registration is $550 for ARA members and $850 for nonmembers. Up to 16 participants will be accepted. Register online at www.aradc.org/crisismgmt.

