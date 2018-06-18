Register for the Iowa Women in Agriculture Conference

Iowa Women in Agriculture invites attendees to its 12th annual conference at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny, Iowa on Aug. 2. This year’s theme is Connections, Challenges and Celebrations.

The 2018 Conference will deliver a full menu of decision-making ingredients for today’s volatile economic climate: the current outlook for ag trade agreements, marketing strategies for low commodity prices, financial risk management tactics, income and estate-tax tips, and the latest on the new farm bill.

The keynote speakers will highlight the unique challenges of women’s roles, offer opportunities to laugh and learn, and to celebrate agriculture.

The one-day conference runs from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Mary Kay Thatcher, former American Farm Bureau senior director of Congressional relations and current senior lead of Federal Government Relations for Syngenta, will keynote the conference with the latest highlights on the 2018 farm bill. Thatcher also will share her experiences as an ag leader, and encourage women to pursue active roles in agricultural associations and agribusinesses.

Keri Jacobs, Iowa State University ag economist and cooperatives specialist, will offer her insights on producer cooperatives in an era of ag competition and consolidation.

Angie Treptow, regional vice-president, Farm Credit Services of America, will wrap up the morning sessions with a deep dive into lender expectations for 2019.



Luncheon keynoter Delaney Howell, the first woman to host Iowa Public TV’s Market to Market, will share her personal experiences as well as the observations she’s gleaned from meeting farmers and reporting on the markets during her first year on the job.

The afternoon’s choice of breakout sessions and presenters features:

The Tax Cuts & Jobs Act: 10 Key Changes that May Impact You: Kristine Tidgren, director, Iowa Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University.

Cultivating Your Culture: Sally Hollis, accounting and human resources manager and family member of Lanehaven Farms, Inc., Waterloo.

Turn Off the Noise: Making Smart Market Decisions in Today’s Noisy World: Angie Setzer, Algona; Vice-President of Grain, Citizens LLC; and Market to Market commentator.



The conference will conclude with capstone speaker Rebecca Long Chaney, Nebraska author and ag advocate, who will inspire attendees with her message: Dare to Risk Life’s Change.

Participants also will have a unique pre-conference opportunity to attend a farm/ag business tour on Wednesday, Aug. 1, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Women in Agriculture Program. The motor coach tour begins and ends in Ankeny, with stops at Louis Dreyfus Ethanol Plant in Grand Junction and the ISU 450 Farm in Ames.

A welcome and networking reception will be held on Wednesday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Geisler Farms, four miles east of Ankeny.

Malinda and Darrell Geisler will share the story of their third-generation grain farm and their journey of building an agrotourism business, Growing Family Fun, as well as tips for becoming a wedding and reception event destination.

Registration for the conference is $50 until July 23, and $70 after that date. Registration includes the pre-conference tour, evening welcome reception, continental breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Register online, or from 7:15-8 a.m. on the day of the conference. No registration refunds will be possible.

Early bird registration is required for those attending the pre-conference tour. For questions, contact Madeline Schultz at 515-294-0588.

For more conference information, contact IWIA president Cheryl Tevis at 515-353-4425 or visit www.iowawomeninag.org for a full conference agenda and registration details.