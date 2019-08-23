Recapping Crop Tour 2019’s Seven-States’ Results

After four days of trudging through rain and mud, crop scouts from Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour can dry off their boots. Later today the team at Pro Farmer will release their national yield estimates in corn and soybeans.

Until then, here’s a recap of what scouts found in the seven states they toured (corn is measured bu. per acre and soybeans are pods per 3’ X 3’ square):

Illinois Corn 171.17 Soybeans 997.68

Indiana Corn 161.46 Soybeans 923.94

Iowa Corn 182.83 Soybeans 1,106.91

Minnesota Corn 170.37 Soybeans 965.31

Nebraska Corn 172.55 Soybeans 1,210.83

Ohio Corn 154.35 Soybeans 764.01

South Dakota Corn 154.08 Soybeans 832.85



Eastern Tour

Scouts along the eastern tour endured field after field of disappointment until they reached eastern Iowa. Illinois shocked tour participants, dipping more-than 21 bu. below last year’s estimates and almost 400 pods per 3’ X 3’ square fewer than 2018. Ohio, Indiana and Illinois all featured extensive acres of prevent plant and showed ponding and bare spots throughout the fields that did get planted. The eastern Corn Belt was far worse-off than its western neighbors.

Western Tour

The west side of the Pro Farmer Crop Tour proved to include the states with the most yield potential. Nebraska dominated soybean anticipated pods per 3’ X 3’ square--by more than 100 pods. Iowa impressed with an expected yield of more-than 182 bu. per acre. While South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota all had prevent plant acres, the states are expected to perform better than eastern states. South Dakota was the lowest, as the state got off to a challenging start this spring.

Find complete Crop Tour route reports, market analysis and historical comparisons at ProFarmer.com.

Follow along with the week's coverage:

Results: Iowa Corn Dominates Estimates, Minnesota is Just Below 2018

Crop Tour Day 3: Illinois Corn and Soybeans Yields Take a Nosedive

#PFTour19 Offers Hopeful Results Despite Maturity Issues

Crop Tour Scouts Expect Improved Maturity As They Head West

Crop Tour Day 2 Results: Nebraska Expected to Out-Yield Indiana

Crop Tour Scouts Prepare for Rain, Inconsistent Fields in East Leg

Crop Tour: South Dakota and Ohio Yields Plummet with Poor Planting