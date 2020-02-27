Raven and Razor Tracking Partnership Expands Logistics Options

The Raven Slingshot platform will now have additional fleet management features via a partnership struck between Raven and Razor Tracking.

Razor is a software companies specializing in fleet tracking and operations management.

Slingshot is Raven’s wireless transfer platform connecting the office to the field. First introduced in 2010, the company says users can now monitor non-Raven equipped assets as well, including other battery-connected equipment (tender trucks) and non-powered equipment (trailers, tanks and tool bars).

This partnership, which is planned to go live in June 2020, aims to provide new features on the Slingshot platform for ag retailers and enterprise farmers, which includes real-time fleet information such as work, idle and transit times.

“This agreement enables Raven to quickly expand unmatched value to our growing ag retailer and grower customer base,” Paul Welbig, Director of Slingshot Services & Logistics for Raven Applied Technology said in the announcment. “From machine performance to diagnostics, and now expanded tracking of both in-field and operation support assets, users of Raven’s Connected Workflow can expect 20% efficiencies gained when using the technology delivered through the integrated Slingshot platform. This partnership continues our focus to offer efficiency-driving solutions that help reduce variability and increase profitability for our customers.”

Gained efficiencies include vehicle routing, dispatching and scheduling.

“Our vision and Raven’s vision perfectly complement one another — to create and integrate technology-driven solutions that help ag retailers and large farmers improve their efficiency and ultimately, their bottom line,” Eric Mauch, President of Razor Tracking said in the announcement. “This is a great opportunity to partner with a well-known leader in the precision agriculture space to continue to provide the best possible services to both of our customers.”

In 2019, Raven acquired logistics software company AgSync, Inc.

