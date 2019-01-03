Raven Acquires AgSync Technology Company

This week Raven Industries of Sioux Falls closed on AgSync, Inc., formerly headquartered in Wakarusa, Ind.

The company says this acquisition will help Raven greatly enhance its Slingshot platform by delivering a logistics solution for retailers, custom applicators and enterprise farms. AgSync was developed to bring solutions to retail, aerial applicators, seed companies and others to help address challenges related to logistics, connecting software systems and dealing with employees across multiple locations. With this acquisition, products and technology from AgSync will align under Raven’s Applied Technology division.

“We are pleased to officially welcome the AgSync team to the Raven family,” said Brain Meyer, vice president and general manager of Raven Applied Technology in a recent press release. “They bring a wealth of knowledge in precision ag logistics management that already compliments the Raven Slingshot solution. By further integrating our systems and expertise, Raven will be able to off the most complete logistics solution on the market—improving bottom-line for our core customers.”

AgSync partnered with Raven Slingshot before this acquisition. The company says acquiring AgSync will allow them to further integrate capabilities into cabs of various equipment.

“We are especially committed to continuing the growth and success of Slingshot, particularly its focus toward creating a stronger connection to the cab,” said Clay Rassi, head of sales for AgSync.