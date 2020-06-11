Rantizo Expands Drone Application Network for 2020 Season

Startup Rantizo has launched its applicator network with licensed, insured, trained, and certified Application Services Contractors. The company says these contractors will be located from California to Pennsylvania and can provide application services for herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, granular fertilizers or cover crop seeds.

The contractors work with farmers and their local ag retail and agronomy teams. The services are charged by the hour.

One such contractor is Jake Keppy, who farms with his family in Durant, Iowa and will offer Rantizo application services in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri in 2020.

“There is so much we can do with this technology now,” Keppy says. “And once people experience Rantizo and see the possibilities it really opens up for them.”

Keppy expects most of the application he’ll do this year are fungicide application in smaller sections of corn fields, where the Rantizo platform allows for precisely placed applications.

Devin Brincks is another contractor, and he highlights how the Rantizo platform allows for application in smaller fields that may be bordered by trees which makes aerial application difficult. He is located in northeast Iowa and also farms with his family.

“For our geography, we have a lot of broken up, smaller fields,” Brincks explains. “Being drone-based means we can make applications in those fields much easier.”

Rantizo is based in Iowa City, Iowa, and in 2019 was the first drone spraying company to receive approval for operation in Iowa as well as multiple other states.

Related Articles:

First Company Approved For Ag Spraying Via Drone In Iowa