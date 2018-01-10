Randy Krotz No Longer CEO of U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance

U.S. Farmer’s and Rancher’s Alliance (USFRA) opted out of renewing its contract of CEO Randy Krotz, according to Agri-Pulse. Krotz has been the only CEO of the organization and started in 2014.

“In short, we believe it is in the best interests of USFRA to seek new leadership going forward,” Brad Greenway, USFRA chairman told Agri-Pulse in a statement. “To that end, we are moving immediately to begin the search for a new CEO and have developed a plan working with USFRA staff to manage the organization in the interim.”

USFRA is composed of more than 100 farmer and rancher-led organizations and ag partners representing agriculture. The organization is committed to helping increase confidence and trust in agriculture.