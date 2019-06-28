Quarterly Grain Stocks: Corn Down 2%, Soybeans Up 47%

Corn stocks in all positions on June 1, 2019 totaled 5.20 billion bushels, down 2 percent from June 1, 2018. Of the total stocks, 2.95 billion bushels are stored on farms, up 7 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 2.25 billion bushels, are down 12 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2019 indicated disappearance is 3.41 billion bushels, compared with 3.59 billion bushels during the same period last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions on June 1, 2019 totaled 1.79 billion bushels, up 47 percent from June 1, 2018. On-farm stocks totaled 730 million bushels, up 94 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 1.06 billion bushels, are up 26 percent from a year ago. Indicated disappearance for the March - May 2019 quarter totaled 937 million bushels, up 5 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Old crop all wheat stored in all positions on June 1, 2019 totaled 1.07 billion bushels, down 2 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 207 million bushels, up 58 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks, at 865 million bushels, are down 11 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2019 indicated disappearance is 521 million bushels, up 31 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Old crop Durum wheat stocks in all positions on June 1, 2019 totaled 55.2 million bushels, up 58 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 26.1 million bushels, are up 74 percent from June 1, 2018. Off-farm stocks totaled 29.1 million bushels, up 46 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2019 indicated disappearance of 19.2 million bushels is up 32 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Old crop barley stocks in all positions on June 1, 2019 totaled 86.6 million bushels, down 8 percent from June 1, 2018. On-farm stocks are estimated at 22.9 million bushels, 13 percent below a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 63.7 million bushels, are 6 percent below June 1, 2018. The March - May 2019 indicated disappearance is 34.8 million bushels, 2 percent below the same period a year earlier.

Old crop oats stored in all positions on June 1, 2019 totaled 36.9 million bushels, 10 percent below the stocks on June 1, 2018. Of the total stocks on hand, 10.5 million bushels are stored on farms, 8 percent below a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 26.4 million bushels, 11 percent below the previous year. Indicated disappearance during March - May 2019 totaled 13.4 million bushels, 4 percent below the same period a year ago.

Grain sorghum stored in all positions on June 1, 2019 totaled 115 million bushels, up 75 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 9.47 million bushels, are up 81 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks, at 105 million bushels, are up 75 percent from June 1, 2018. The March - May 2019 indicated disappearance from all positions is 78.1 million bushels, up 4 percent from the same period last year.