Quality, Not Price, Tops Why Farmers Switch Equipment Brands

Think about what comes to mind when you make a major capitol purchase: Price, availability, accessibility, quality, etc. A recent survey by the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association (FEMA) shows farmers value quality and service.

FEMA has been doing this survey every three years since 2011. The top six reasons have stayed the same, just shuffled order. The most recent survey shows these factors, in this order, matter most to farmers:

Engineering Parts availability Dealer repair/service Product specialist at dealerships Lower invoice price Manufacturer warranty

Do these reasons match yours? Do they surprise you? Let us know in the comments!