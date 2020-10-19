Q & A With Atticus CEO Randy Canady

As founder and CEO of Atticus, Randy Canady applies an intense focus on how his company delivers crop protection options to ag retailers and farmers.



Question: What effect has consolidation had on the industry?

What we’re seeing is a result of more product bundles and more leverage at the distributor level. And for our value proposition, we caught the industry at a great time. We’ve been able to get out there and adapt to a changing marketplace. Retailers are seeking alternatives and proactively reaching out to us. And we are staffing accordingly to those local needs.

Question: What inefficiencies is Atticus solving?

Our culture is one of intensity. Given our intensity, we can exploit things more with multiple moving parts. It’s how we look at registrations, competitors, and interactions with customers. And how we put that into better decision making. We don’t sell to farmers directly. We don’t sell our products online. Our relationship is with the retailer. We aren’t an all or nothing company. We are a complementary company, meaning we can give our customers choice.

Question: What’s been a significant milestone for the company?

We built the company at exactly the right time. With the portfolio we have, it would be impossible today to build what we have due to the EPA’s challenges with understaffing and processing pending registrations.

I’m also proud that we have stayed independent without any venture capital money. I’m tired of people financially harvesting off this industry.

Question: What sets Atticus apart?

We are going into our seventh growing season. We’ve been able to build a company that can deliver consistently within our cultural framework. Our energy, communication, operational excellence and moving through functional disciplines is a competitive advantage.

Question: What was a short-term impact of COVID-19?

Being a virtual company is a challenge. Some companies have saved money by going virtual only, but it will only last so long, and then culture will leak out your front door. We are investing in being able to have more touchpoints with our retailers.

Question: What industry trend did COVID-19 accelerate?

COVID came right after the tariff wars, which caused supply chain disruptions across the crop protection industry. It has pushed our diversification further—for example when India shut down, it hurt us more than China. We are having to communicate more effectively and spend money to provide alternate sources behind our technical registrations. This is not a solution that happens overnight. You have to plan for it and prepare for it.

Question: How has the uncertainty around dicamba changed the industry?

We saw more than anything a pivot to alternative chemistries, and they went short quickly. The gap that was created with the absence of dicamba made the other products highly volatile in price. And if you take a position on a product with high cost inventory—it’s a caution. You almost have to go hand to mouth on sourcing those.

Question: Does that already play into Atticus’ sourcing approach?

We like to call ourselves a demand-driven organization. We bring products in when we have some indication of how we can support our decision. This results from a robust sales forecasting process.

Question: So what’s the biggest challenge heading into 2021?

Our challenge right now is just the number of products we are launching. Even a post patent product goes through an adoption curve with three years to reach optimum market access. So we are ready to have conversations with retailers so they know us, we earn their trust, and we can talk about our product solutions.

About the company: Atticus offers a crop protection portfolio of branded-generic fungicides, herbicides and insecticides for the row crop and specialty crop agricultural markets.

Randy Canady’s passion for agriculture began in Southeastern North Carolina in a family and farming community of tobacco, field corn, vegetables and swine.