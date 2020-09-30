Q & A With Anuvia CEO Amy Yoder

With more than 20 years in the crop input business, Amy Yoder is helping bring to bear a new way of recycling organic material waste to transform it into a useful fertilizer product–the company’s agricultural formulation is branded SymTRX. The technology is able to take an equal amount of organic material and output a similar amount in fertilizer product.

Where did the idea of taking organic material and making commercial fertilizer come from?

“In five years, we’ve built this company from nothing. When we started, it really was just a technology in a lab. But by proving a lab concept into a real scale concept, we’ve gotten buy-in from distributors and retailers, such as Southern States Cooperative and we now have signed a commercial licensing agreement with Mosaic as well.

Anuvia is ramping up production at a former Mosaic site in Plant City, Fla., correct?

“We are getting ready to embark on production and start in October. It will really bring us up to scale—more than 400,000 tons of SymTRX.”

What do you want ag retailers to know about this product?

“It really works and works well. With the performance, soil health benefits, and enhanced efficiency of SymTRX, it can provide a way for ag retailers to differentiate themselves to farmers. Because of the organic matter, the product is able to improve soil health by feeding the soils microbes.”

Is Anuvia a silver bullet for sustainability?

“When we talk to the general population, we have a powerful message in creating a circular economy by taking waste materials and repurposing while keeping it out of the landfill. With the negative press about agriculture’s impact on water quality, Anuvia products are a practical way to bring enhanced efficiency fertilizer that improve nutrient efficiency and also improve soil health resulting in less nutrient loss into the environment. SymTRX can be used alone or blended with traditional fertilizer for all crops.



On A More Personal Note: Amy is a loyal Clemson University fan and is a director on the university’s Foundation Board. She also is president of the Sigma Alpha Foundation.

