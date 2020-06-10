Pulse Poll Shows Most Farmers Approve of Trump

Farmers continue to approve of President Donald Trump’s job as president, according to a new Farm Journal Pulse poll. According to the poll, conducted May 29, 80% of the producers approve of the president’s performance. That’s just 3% fewer than the last time the Farm Journal Pulse gauged presidential approval in January.

“While the 3-percentage-point drop in approval for Trump is within the margin of error, ongoing issues such as U.S.-China tensions and the potential for big corn and soybean crops and rising inventories and lower prices signal upcoming surveys will be important to monitor to see if the robust U.S. rural sector support for Trump shows any signs of more significant weakening,” says Jim Wiesemeyer, Pro Farmer policy analyst.

The text-based poll asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?”

Of the 1,124 farmers, 60% of them strongly approve of the president and 20% somewhat approve. Eighteen percent of the producers disapprove of the president’s performance.