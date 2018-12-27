Progressive Wyoming Farmer Works to Stay Innovative

Farming on Wyoming’s soil has its challenges with weather and conserving water. Farmers have to conserve moisture in an area with limited rainfall and soaring elevations. No till is common as farmers don’t want to break up and lose any moisture.

One young producer is making sure his farm stays operational even through tough times. AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben interviews Lee Peterson and Mike Peterson of Albin, Wyoming for this month’s story of “Farming on the Horizon.”