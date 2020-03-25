Professional Farm Manager of the Year Nominations Open

Nominate your colleague to be Professional Farm Manager of the Year!

Since 1986, the ASFMRA, AgPro and Syngenta have teamed up to present the Professional Farm Manager of the Year Award.

Visit farmmanageroftheyear.com to submit your nomination by April 30.

This award recognizes farm managers whose dedication and commitment to agriculture have benefited their clients, the American consumer and our most precious commodity — the land.

This year’s winner will be announced during the ASFMRA Annual Convention in San Antonio, Texas.

