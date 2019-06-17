( Producers Worry About Lack Of Feed and Bedding Come Fall

Even though planting progress is progressing, livestock producers and dairymen are concerned there isn’t enough corn planted or alfalfa hay cut for feed and bedding come fall.

“The alfalfa crop is two weeks behind,” said John Metzger, a dairy producer from Kimmell, Indiana. “The value is not near what it should have been.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture saying while corn planting is progressing, it’s still behind. It’s to the point where it’s to the point where it’s too late to plant and achieve a good yield. It’s past the date to plant corn and be fully covered under federal crop insurance.

“With the wide area across the nation being short on feed, we don’t have corn where [we normally] would get it,” said Metzger.

AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben talks with John Metzger, a dairy farmer from Kimmell, Indiana and Marcelo Oberto, an independent dairy consultant. You can watch more in this video.