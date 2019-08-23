Pro Farmer National Corn, Soybean Yield Estimate Below USDA Forecast

Corn: 13.358 billion bu.; Average yield of 163.3 bu. per acre

Corn +/- 1% = 13.492 billion bu. to 13.224 billion bu.; 164.9 bu. to 161.7 bu. per acre

Soybeans: 3.497 billion bu.; Average yield of 46.1 bu. per acre

Soybeans +/- 2% = 3.567 billion bu. to 3.427 billion bu.; 47.0 bu. to 45.2 bu. per acre

The national estimates above reflect Pro Farmer’s view on production and yields. They take into account data gathered during Crop Tour and other factors, such as crop maturity, acreage adjustments we’ve made, historical differences in Tour data versus USDA’s final yields, areas outside those sampled on Crop Tour, etc. That’s why the state yield numbers below differ from the Crop Tour figures.

Thousands of farmers, agribusiness executives and national and local media attended a series of meetings across the Midwest this week as part of the annual Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. The Crop Tour focused on crop conditions going into the final stretch of the 2019 growing season.

Pro Farmer, a division of Farm Journal, shared its much-anticipated production estimates for the 2019 U.S. corn and soybean crops after analyzing information from the 27th annual tour and other sources.

The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour unveiled the stresses the corn and soybean crops faced following an excessively wet spring and record-slow planting pace this year. Scouts on Crop Tour sampled around 3,000 fields across the Corn Belt in seven of the nation’s most important corn and soybean states.

Pro Farmer estimates the 2019 U.S. corn crop at 13.358 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 163.3 bu. per acre. That compares to USDA’s Aug. 1 estimate of 169.5 bu. per acre. For soybeans, the Pro Farmer production estimate is 3.497 billion bushels, with a national average yield of 46.1 bu. per acre, down from the 48.5 bu. per acre USDA estimated in August.

“Ear counts were lower than last year in all of the Crop Tour states as a result of the rough spring conditions,” said Brian Grete, Pro Farmer editor. “We also found a corn crop that was, in many cases, multiple weeks behind in maturity due to the record-slow planting.”

Jeff Wilson, Pro Farmer’s senior market analyst, said, “Soybean pod counts in a 3-foot by 3-foot square were down sharply across the

