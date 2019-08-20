Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour: Nebraska As A Whole Looks Good

Nebraska had its share of hurdles this year with historic flooding in multiple pockets.

Some of the flooding occurred more than once too. While some of those problems do exist, the state may not be so bad for yields as first thought the beginning of the spring.

However, the state may not be so bad for yields as first thought the beginning of the spring. The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour reporting a potential corn yield of 172.55 bushels per acre. The yield was 179.17 on the Tour last year. The 3-year-average is 167.73.

Pro Farmer numbers show soybean pod counts in a 3 x 3 area in the state averaged 1210.83 pods.

AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben has the story from Nebraska. She toured through Hamilton and York counties.