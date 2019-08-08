Pro Farmer Market Snapshot: Corn Rallies to Session High

Corn futures have rallied to new session highs this morning after a choppy trade overnight.

Prices opened higher last night but failed to rally above Tuesday’s high or hold a small gain above the 100-day moving average at $4.15. Buying re-emerged this morning after the reopening pushing prices close to key resistance at $4.20 to $4.22 ½.

Underlying support stems from trade expectations for USDA to cut the size of the U.S. crop in the Aug. 12 update. Traders polled by Reuters forecast corn production would fall to 13.193 billion bushels, down from 13.875 projected by USDA in July.

The U.S. Midwest weather forecast had no major changes over the next 10 days, with below average rainfall, especially in the east, with temperatures average to below average. Scattered rain will stay in the Central Plains and southwest Midwest into the weekend. A warmup late next week may a help to trigger some storms in the Midwest but forecasts that far in the future have not be verifying.

The China yuan regained some ground on Thursday as China's central bank set its official midpoint firmer than market expectations, signaling an intent to stabilize a decline in the currency.

Fears of a further escalation in U.S./China trade tensions has helped to support strong global stocks markets and provided support to some commodity markets.