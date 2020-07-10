Pro Farmer Crop Tour Will Continue With Some Changes

This year will mark 28 years Pro Farmer has completed its annual Crop Tour—an event where scouts from around the Midwest take in-field estimates to determine yield and crop conditions across the Corn Belt. With COVID-19 concerns the tour might look a little different this year, but rest assured, the show will go on.

“It’s definitely going to happen,” says Susan Rhode, director of marketing at Farm Journal. “People have come to depend on us to know what’s going on with yields out there, and we’re going to deliver this year.”

The biggest change you should expect from the Crop Tour, if you’ve ever attended or are attending this year, is the evening meetings. Instead of the large group of 100+ scouts and farmers meeting each night, it will be a virtual event that all scouts and farmers not participating in the Tour can attend.

“You don’t have to be in the county, region or even state where some of the meetings are going on,” Rhode says. “Anyone anywhere can register which allows them to tune in every night and listen to the conversation and dialogue that comes from what the scouts are seeing.”

Farmers and scouts who want to attend these virtual, daily wrap-ups will need to register on AgWeb. The forms will be available soon, and it’s free to attend.

Extend your learning after Crop Tour

“Crop Tour is going to get us warmed up for probably the biggest event that Farm Journal has ever put on,” Rhode says. “It’s a new concept we’re bringing to the market this year called Farm Journal Field Days. It’s both a live and virtual event.”

In smaller, socially distant meetings in Ohio and Iowa, select farmers will see hands-on farm tours and demonstrations. These same demonstrations and panelists’ presentations will be available for virtual attendees. Speakers will cover a wide range of topics concerning livestock, crops, marketing and more.

