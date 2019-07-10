Pro Farmer Crop Tour Podcast: Estimating in an Unusual Crop Year

Late planting, prevented planting and continued rains will certainly make estimating the 2019 crop a challenge. Pro Farmer Editor Brian Grete, senior analyst Jeff Wilson and AgriTalk Radio host Chip Flory are already looking forward to the story the 2109 Pro Farmer Crop Tour will tell when scouts hit the fields in the third week of August and are sharing their weekly insights on the Crop Tour Podcast.

This week on the podcast, the Crop Tour hosts dig into the USDA Crop Progress numbers and what, if anything, they tell of what to expect for a final crop. They also answer Twitter questions about this year's Crop Tour, including whether the tour dates will be moved because of late planting and lack of growing degree units.

Listen to the podcast in the player below and come back to AgWeb each Tuesday to get the weekly update. Pro Farmer subscribers get an early sneak peak of the Crop Tour Podcast every Monday afternoon.