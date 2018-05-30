Pricing Standing Hay App Now Available for iPhones and iPads

Just in time for first crop hay in 2018 the University of Wisconsin Extension pricing standing hay app is now available in both Android and IOS versions.

iPhone and iPad users can find the free app or search the App Store for “Hay Pricing”. The IOS version also includes links to the latest edition of the Alfalfa Management Guide and 2017 WI Custom Rate Guide. The Android version is still available on Google Play with the latest reference material updates expected before the end of May.

According to Greg Blonde, Waupaca County University of Wisconsin Extension Agriculture Agent, both the Android and Apple versions of this app provides easy access to current hay price information for most major hay producing states making it an essential tool for any farmer or Ag professional involved in buying or selling standing hay.

The app quickly calculates a standing value per acre for each cutting, as well as the entire growing season, based on individual yield and harvest cost estimates. Blonde says, “with more standing hay being negotiated this year due to above normal winter kill and more farmers deciding to cut back or retire, the app can be an important tool in helping both parties determine a floor or ceiling price for buying or selling standing hay”.

For more information, contact Blonde at greg.blonde@ces.uwex.edu.