Price Reduced $30 Million For T. Boone Pickens’ Ranch

T. Boone Pickens’ large ranch and residence in the Texas Panhandle remain on the market, and the asking price was slashed by $30 million last month. That brings the ask down to a mere $220 million for the 100-square-mile ranch located northeast of Pampa, TX.

Pickens, who died last September at 91, was the founder of Mesa Petroleum, an oil and gas company, and the hedge fund BP Capital Management. In 1971 he purchased the first 2,900 acres of the ranch he named Mesa Vista Ranch. Since then the ranch has increased in size by 22 times and now covers 64,800 acres.

T. Boone Pickens was an avid quail hunter.

Structures on the property include a 12,000-square-foot lake house; a 33,000-square-foot lodge; a 6,000-square-foot family house; a 1,700-square-foot gatehouse; a 1,600-square-foot pub; and the 11,000-square-foot kennel. The ranch also has its own FAA-approved airport, and the hangar has a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment upstairs, which is used by pilots.

All of the furnishings, farming equipment, pick-up trucks, and hunting gear are included in the purchase price. The property was originally listed in 2017 for $250 million.

Stretching approximately 25 miles along the south side of the Canadian River, the lush river bottom creates the centerpiece of the Mesa Vista Ranch. The property features a variety of land types ranging from rolling sand hills to elevated ridges, mesa points and gently rolling open prairie lands.

Mesa Vista Ranch

Much of the river bottom is sub-irrigated and suitable for native hay production. Live spring water is found throughout several of the major drainages.

A herd of 400 to 500 cows have been maintained on the ranch, but some of the land has not been grazed in more than 20 years.

The sale of the Mesa Vista Ranch is basically “turnkey,” including all rolling stock, equipment, pickup trucks, hunting vehicles, farming equipment, furnishings, bird dogs, etc. The only exclusions are Boone’s personal effects, livestock, and his vast art collection. The livestock is available to be purchased separately, as is most of the art collection.

