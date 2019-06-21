Prevented planting calls for preventing weeds

Allowing Prevented Plant fields to simply grow up in weeds will add to the weed seed bank, causing control headaches for years to come. Making a modest investment in weed control (and cover cropping, where feasible) will go a long way towards minimizing weed pressure, preventing soil erosion, and improving soil health.

Here are a few pointers on managing Prevented Plant acres:

Apply herbicides – soon. On most fields, a combination of glyphosate (like Credit 41 or Credit Xtreme ) plus a dicamba/2,4-D combination ( Weedmaster ) and a suitable surfactant package will knock down emerged weeds like common and giant ragweed, annual grasses, waterhemp, marestail and many others. Download the Fact Sheet below for some suggestions and guidelines regarding herbicide options available.

Ensure good coverage. Most weeds will be larger than when typical applications are made. Accordingly, coverage will be even more important. Increase spray volumes by 15-20% or more (example: increase from 10 gpa to 12 or 15 gpa).

Use a strong surfactant package. Bigger weeds are naturally more resistant to herbicides penetrating the leaf. A surfactant with good spreading and penetration properties will increase uptake and improve performance significantly.

Keep expectations realistic. Many of the applications made this summer will be to weeds larger than normal, which means that performance may not be as consistent as your customers are accustomed to in a ‘normal’ application. Remember, the objective of these applications is to reduce seed production, not to create perfectly clean fields.

For more information on herbicide choices for Prevented Plant acres, contact your Nufarm rep and download this fact sheet.

