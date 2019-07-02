Prevent Plant Payments Could Top $1 Billion

Farmers continue to wait for details on a new round of trade aid payments. Those are slated to begin in August. USDA officially announced cover crops will be covered for minimal payments under the plan.

USDA's Keith Gray, the Chief of Staff at the Risk Management Agency, also confirmed the number of prevent plant claims is climbing by the week.

"As of Monday, July 1, we have paid roughly $151 million in claims related to prevent plant this crop year," said Gray. "This is up from $112 million from the previous week."

Gray said that of the $151 million, $146 million is from prevent plant and loss claims due to flooding and excess moisture.

USDA says so far, claims could potentially hit $1 billion dollars.

USDA representatives also say it's too premature to add up how many prevent plant acres there are since some farmers are still planting. However, Bill Northey, USDA's undersecretary for farm production and conservation, said in the past, prevented planting acres have been as high as 10 million acres, and this year stands to be one of the worst in the last ten.

