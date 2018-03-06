Prepare to Pay More For Equipment With Steel Tariffs

3/6/18 Trump's Tariff Plan And NAFTA

There are many congressional leaders who aren’t supporting President Trump’s tariff increases on steel and aluminum, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Trump is adamant saying the U.S. is “not backing down,” however he is tying the NAFTA negotiations to the threat of steel tariffs.

Canada and Mexico won’t be immune to the tariffs on metal imports unless a “new and fair” free trade agreement is signed, according to the president.
 


Speaker Ryan says the U.S. economy would suffer from proposed import taxes on metal, and he is “extremely worried about the consequences.”

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) is also concerned about the impact the tariff will have on farm equipment, especially with our NAFTA partners.

“As we look at this discussion with China, Canada is 16 percent of the imports which come from Canada and another 9 percent from Mexico,” said Dennis Slater, president of AEM. “25 percent of that steel comes from our partners in NAFTA.”

Slater says 10 to 20 percent of the price of a machine will be the cost of steel. He says domestic steel manufacturers are raising rates and prices in anticipation of the impending tariff.

According to Trump administration officials, the effects of higher costs on U.S. products will be a small fraction of costs. One example that was given by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro was the aluminum tariff would increase the price of a six-pack of beer by 1.5 cents.

Watch the full story on AgDay above.

 

 

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.