Preliminary Route Report from Eastern Tour Leader Brian Grete

What counties have you sampled from?

Iowa: Iowa (6), Benton (6), Buchanan (3), Fayette (3) and Chickasaw (3)

Corn yield range/average:

130-188.8 bu. per acre; average of 161 bu. per acre

Soybean pod count range/average (in a 3’x3’ square):

528-1,354 pods; average of 1,040 pods

Route comments:

I’ve been disappointed with the corn yields on our route. We’ve found inconsistent ear counts… way more than I anticipated. Most of the corn on our route is pretty well caught up, with maybe one or two of them well behind.

Some of the same inconsistencies are showing up in beans. There just haven’t been a lot of big numbers. Pod counts have been all over the board. That’s why we don’t have a very high average overall. We haven’t seen flowers today, which was different than past three days. So maturity-wise these crops are more advanced than what we saw farther east.