Precision Laboratories Launches Drift Reduction Agent For Dicamba

Intact Advanced is a new drift reduction agent available for use with XtendiMax with Vaporgrip Technology and Engenia herbicides ( Stock image )
Intact Advanced is a new drift reduction agent (DRA) now available for use with XtendiMax with Vaporgrip Technology and Engenia herbicides. Formulated and marketed by Precision Laboratories, Intact Advances used a plant-based polymer technology to deliver more droplets on-target and to condition hard water without using AMS. In wind-tunnel studies, the product reduces the driftable fines.
Precision Laboratories is marketing the product with these advantages:
- A complete premix for ease in handling and application.
- Unique AMS-replacement technology blocks antagonistic hard water ions that reduce herbicide performance.
- Advanced, guar-based droplet management technology that complements selected drift-reduction nozzles to help further reduce driftable spray fines during application(s).
- Helps protect spray droplets from premature evaporation during flight from the nozzle tip.
- Helps ensure the recommended ultra-coarse-sized droplets are retained on leaves of target weeds.
- Won’t spike dicamba volatility.
