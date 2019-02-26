Praxidyn Mixmate Fusion Wins AE50 Honor

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has named The Praxidyn Mixmate Fusion a winner of a 2019 AE50 award.



AE50 awards honor the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products or systems for the food and agriculture industries. The Mixmate Fusion will be featured in the January/February 2019 special issue of ASABE’s magazine Resource: Engineering & Technology for a Sustainable World. For more details visit www.asabe.org/AE50.

The Mixmate Fusion combines the best features of Mixmate in an economical package. The Mixmate Fusion measures by flow for automatic chemical mixing from bulk products and a specially designed plastic inductor which measures by weight all in one compact unit. The recordkeeping is automatic. This new plastic inductor with stainless frame design has a high flow rate rinsing system for better handling of dry products and the new software and electronics support a manifold of multiple valves to automatically route multiple bulk chemical inputs and rinse water through a single flowmeter. The Fusion has the same patent-pending jug processing system as the original Mixmate to drain, measure, rinse, record, and reconcile the data from a jug in about 12 seconds. The scale and flowmeter come pre-calibrated and no additional calibrations are needed in the field. Fusion is compatible with existing Mixmate components for system expansion through CAN Bus connections.

Companies from around the world submit entries to the annual AE50 competition and up to 50 of the best products are chosen by a panel of international engineering experts. The judges select innovative products that will best advance engineering for the food and agriculture industries.



The AE50 awards program emphasizes the role of new products and systems in bringing advanced technology to the marketplace. These engineering developments help farmers, food processors and equipment manufacturers increase efficiency, enhance quality, improve safety, and increase profits.