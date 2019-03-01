Positivity and Faith

Laurie Hayn, a farmer in Marshall County, Indiana, has done what some say is the impossible. She’s an avid hiker and climber at age 54 and believes no mountain is too high.

Yet, her life changed on the second day of harvest Sept. 18, 2018.

“I was trying to get out of his way, but I wasn’t fast enough,” Hayn says.

She had climbed out of the tractor she was driving. The combine driver didn’t see her out in the field. It was too late when he did.

“We’ve been doing this 35 years together. I’ve never told [the others] when I get out,” Hayn says.

She was struck on the left side by the corn head when she got out of the tractor. She lost her arm and leg on that side, and as a result, she nearly lost everything.

“My surgeon told my husband he didn’t know if I’d make it,” Hayn says. “I would have told you I was going to make it. I knew it.”

Behind Hayn’s quips and infectious personality, she does want farmers to learn from her experience.

The hardest thing, she says, was not being able to help her family after the accident. Not being able to do simple tasks such as the dishes upset her.

“The only thing that bothered me was when I was home and laying on the floor at the beginning. [My husband] came home late at night from the field. Then, he’s doing my dishes. That bothered me,” Hayn says.

Hayn is able to do some normal tasks again. She thrives during therapy and is determined to not give up. Now, she waits for prosthetics.

“I had my limbs for 54 years,” Hayn says. “I probably won’t live to be 100, so I made it over half. I’m good.”

“I’m going to be OK,” she says. “It never dawned on me I wouldn’t do what I always did. This isn’t going to stop me.”

Hayn believes faith can move mountains and anything is possible.

“I’ve always had faith, but it was tenfold compared to what it was [in the past]. I know I’m here because of him,” Hayn says.