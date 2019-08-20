‘Pollination Issues, Ear Worm Pressure’ Top #PFtour19 Concerns

Pollination issues, ear worms and immature plants seem to be common concerns as Crop Tour scouts hit the fields in parts of Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois Tuesday afternoon. Will this trend continue into day three? Scroll down to take a look at what analysts are finding in the fields.

Nebraska:

And now the Tables have turned In Oteo county ..#pftour19 107 bpa pic.twitter.com/stJUgGrDaZ — Luke Lauritsen (@Lauritsen4440) August 20, 2019

#Soybeans got better in the eastern part of Nebraska district 9. Saline and Jefferson Counties. Average 1348 pods in these 4. Last year's tour was 1296 in this district, but all the previous fields we pulled were below that. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/kNQZ06j3Ij — Karen Braun (@kannbwx) August 20, 2019

Four more #corn stops in district 9 in Nebraska averaged 146 bpa. Three year average for tour in this district is 157 bpa. Plant populations are down 8% from both last year and the 3yr avg, and that is driving the lower yields. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/xDYXBwjQbv — Karen Braun (@kannbwx) August 20, 2019

Indiana:

My route in Indiana average 174.6 bpa of #corn. Last year tour average 182.33 bpa. #soybean average 1190 pods on a 3x3. Last year tour for the entire state average 1311. #pftour19 #soy down 9%. #corn down 4% pic.twitter.com/hSW6pbR9oe — Marcos Faé (@MarcosFae) August 20, 2019

Variability was present again today as we traveled through districts 4 and 5 in Western Indiana. Lowest yield was 77.9bu while our highest of the day was 208.6bu. Curious to hear Indiana's average tonight at the #PFTour19 meeting.@PioneerSeeds pic.twitter.com/a3AJF38TSY — Kristi Goedken (@KristiGoedken12) August 20, 2019

Rain is coming in Northern Indiana. #soybeans looks espectacular in this great region. Many fields in this region were early planted #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/xqBdFyXVSN — Marcos Faé (@MarcosFae) August 20, 2019

Illinois:

#pftour19 McClean.county, Il. 35,500 final pop. 163.6 yield estimate. Photo of field from road. pic.twitter.com/ZshXfF7dCs — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 20, 2019

#pftour19 All corn samples for day 2. 2nd half of route 5, eastern leg. Remington, In to Bloomington, Il. From pollinating to 1/2 milk and everything in between. Huge difference from day 1. pic.twitter.com/EH3OrYeQGR — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 20, 2019

#pftour19 Stop #8 Ford County, Il. Drought stressed. Variability continues to amaze. 130.07 yield estimate. 30k final population. pic.twitter.com/IZLbvFfGJj — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 20, 2019

#pftour19 North Vermillion County. 160.6 bu. Ear worm pressure. Pod counts on beans well below last years counts in this district 5 of IL. pic.twitter.com/j1gryUxa7K — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 20, 2019

