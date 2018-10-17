From the Plate to the Farm: MN Documentary Takes You On A Tour of Pork

The goal of every pork producer is to raise healthy, quality pigs to make the best possible pork for consumers across the world. But that conversation is long and diverse. Engaging consumers in a new way, educating the public about cooking pork and explaining different questions about pig production is one goal of a new documentary, “Meat of the North” from the Minnesota Pork Board.

As we celebrate National Pork Month, or #Porktober, follow along with Tim Schwartz, a pork producer from Sleepy Eye, Minn., as he takes two “foodies,” Jeromy and Kat, on a road trip to learn more about cooking pork, meat processing and farm production.

