Planting Nearly Complete on a Good-Looking 2020 Corn Crop

U.S. corn planting is in the homestretch. As of May 24, 88% of the U.S. corn crop has been planted, which is in line with the five-year average of 82% planted by late May. At this time last year, only 55% of the U.S. corn crop was planted.

Ahead of the report, market analysts were expecting corn planting to be around 90% complete.

Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Carolina are all 95% planted or more.

North Dakota and Pennsylvania are the furthest behind in planting with 54% and 47% planted, respectively. Both states are around 20 percentage points behind their average planting pace.

As of May 24, 64% of the U.S. corn crop has emerged. The five-year average for emergence in late May is 58%.

The U.S. corn crop currently has the following condition ratings:

Excellent: 12%

Good: 58%

Fair: 25%

Poor: 4%

Very poor: 1%

For soybeans, 65% of the U.S. crop has been planted. The five-year average for late May is 55%

Ahead of the report, market analysts were expecting soybean planting to be around 70% complete.

Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota and Nebraska are all 80% completed or higher for soybean planting.

On the flip side, North Dakota is currently 29% planted in soybeans. Normally 60% of the state’s soybean crop is planted by late May.

Around 35% of the U.S. soybean crop is emerged, which compares to a five-year average of 27% emerged by late May.

For cotton, 53% of the U.S. crop is planted, which matches the average planting pace.

The U.S. spring wheat crop is 81% planted, which is behind the five-year average of 90% planted by late May.

The U.S. sorghum crop is 39% planted, which is a normal planting pace.