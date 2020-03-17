Plant20 Kicks Off in Parts of U.S.

Farmers are getting the green light to start dropping seed in many parts of the country. This year, USDA expects farmers will plant more of both corn and soybeans, making up for 2019 prevent plant, with corn taking the lead.

Here’s USDA's acre predictions so far:

Corn: 94 million acres, up from 90 million in 2019

Soybeans: 85 million acres, up from 76 million in 2019

Wheat: 45 million, the same as last year

“When compared to 2018 plantings, USDA is projecting a 2020 shift to more corn acres and fewer soybean acres across the U.S.,” said Gary Schnitkey with Illinois FarmDoc in a recent report. “Projecting this shift across the U.S. seems reasonable. However, most of those shifts likely will occur outside of the Corn Belt.”

Illinois, for example, will likely be pretty even in corn and soybean acres to 2018, he adds.

“At this point, corn is projected to be more profitable than soybeans in Illinois,” Schnitkey said. “However, historical relationships do not suggest large acreage shifts in Illinois.”

Whether they’re planting corn, soybeans or cotton, farmers are getting planters rolling.

Finally had a good run yesterday- still a little wet in places but getting better every day. Corn a great rotational crop for cotton. #watchthecottongrow pic.twitter.com/Iv7udJAyPj — Jimmy Webb (@Jlw1963Webb) March 17, 2020

Sorting seed is hard work, lucky for this seed dealer, he has great assistants!

While #Plant20 is started, some areas are still fighting 2019 by finishing up harvest.

#COVID-19 can’t stop farmers.

In fact, coronavirus might mean there are more hands at home to help #plant20 roll smoothly.

Accepting what can’t be controlled and heading home for #plant20!! https://t.co/N05Gtjo0VS — Zoe Schultz (@zoeschultz_12) March 16, 2020

No matter what, farmers are happy to get started.

And soon, new life will burst forth across the countryside.