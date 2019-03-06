#Plant19 Updates from the Field

While snow and cold temperatures still cover much of the Midwest, spring is just a couple short weeks away. While Midwest farmers gear up for a busy planting season those in Texas and other southern states are well on their way. Now, all farmers need is for Mother Nature to cooperate.

It's hard to believe, but only 15 more days until spring! #BurrusSeed #plant19 pic.twitter.com/HcLoGaD5yW

