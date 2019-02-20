Plant19 Is Underway

( Farm Journal )
If you live in the Midwest, you can’t imagine rolling a planter. However, in many southern states, planting is well underway. As usual, farmers took to twitter to share photos and videos of planting.
Here’s a handful of #Plant19 tweets:
I think I'm past the "first day problems" #plant19 pic.twitter.com/hAx4pEEqcl— David Ocker (@davidocker286) February 20, 2019
And we’re off!! #Plant19 pic.twitter.com/uGO21sNqcH— Travis Wanoreck (@TWanoreck) February 20, 2019
#plant19 has started pic.twitter.com/OcrDgrKiav— Gus (@GusBluntzer) February 19, 2019
Planting is in full swing here in south Florida! #axisseed #sod #farming #spraying #floridaagriculture #agronomy #agriculture #plant19 pic.twitter.com/7C8KdalH3L— Tamera LeBarre (@trlagronomy) February 20, 2019
Dry enough for #Plant19 to finally begin in Central Texas. pic.twitter.com/A0rEf0lWIu— Justin Lundgren (@jlundgren20) February 16, 2019
FINALLY!!! #Plant19 #SouthTX #Corn pic.twitter.com/BqMaGSh7GJ— Colin Chopelas (@c_chopelas) February 13, 2019
Let's try some #plant19 #corn19 #CenTx pic.twitter.com/wWYgCA2vCN— Aaron Martinka (@AaronMartinka) February 18, 2019
#plant19 Just tryin’ to make y’all jealous! pic.twitter.com/IzoV948WTp— Zac McLemore (@MclemoreZac) February 17, 2019
