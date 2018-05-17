Plant18 Has Been A Disaster For These Farmers

Planting season is an easy time to feel sorry for yourself. Maybe your fields are wet or your seed is sitting in standing water. Maybe you live in the upper Midwest and haven’t gotten your planter out of the shed. One thing is for sure, there’s probably a farmer having a worse season than you.

Check out these planting disasters spotted on Twitter.

That’s worth at least 2 cases of beer! #Plant18 pic.twitter.com/JJgtFQFaXi — Ryan McLaughlin (@MclfarmsRyan) May 16, 2018

Lesson: be careful opening cab door in wind. #plant18 pic.twitter.com/0JD2YkZmbY — Kelvin Heppner (@RealAg_Kelvin) May 15, 2018

This dose NOT!!! Look good....

Not sure what happened. But sure feel for the guy, something I would not want happening to me. pic.twitter.com/wJ6UPiSrDy — Jeffery Kuntz (@JeffKuntz11) May 14, 2018

Luckily no one got hurt in this one. pic.twitter.com/FDmPFvwKfS — Michael Hancock (@MHancock74) May 15, 2018

Seed in the dust and the bins will bust? #nobodywashurt ground a little soft this spring. pic.twitter.com/N8zc6Gp3I3 — Suderman Bros (@SBLFarmFacts) May 5, 2018

Oopsies! This was a krazy sight to see. pic.twitter.com/mrFqZrWGm5 — Janet Holinaty (@ChallengerChyk) May 4, 2018

Don’t forget, it’s only May 17. There’s still plenty of time to get seeds in the ground. Stay safe!

Have you seen some crazy planting disasters on social media that we didn’t include? Post the link in the comments.