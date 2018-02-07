#Plant18: The Growing Season Is Underway

For some in snow covered farm country it’s hard to believe, but planters are rolling. ( Lindsey Benne )

For some in snow covered farm country it’s hard to believe, but planters are rolling. Check out these photos from farmers in South Texas where the 2018 growing season is officially underway.

How much planting is happening this week? We won’t know until tomorrow when USDA will release their first crop production report for the year.

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.