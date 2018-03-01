Plant Impact Launches Fortalis Foliar Spray For Soybeans

After its initial commercial launch in 2017, Plant Impact is expanding its marketing of Fortalis, a yield-enhancing foliar spray.

Fortalis contains Plant Impact’s patented CaT technology, a synthetic molecule which enhances the mobilization of calcium within plant tissue, to improve the fixation of flowers and pods in soybean and resulting in an improvement in yields.

In U.S. field trails from 2015 to 2017, when Fortalis was tank mixed with a foliar fungicide, there was a 4.8 bu. increase.

Application rate is 14 fluid ounces/acre and application time is R1 to R3.

More information at fortalisyields.com

In mid-February it was reported Plant Impact will be acquired by Croda International, and the deal is expected to be complete by March 28, 2018.