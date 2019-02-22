Pivot Bio Makes Fast Company's List of Most Innovative Companies

Pivot Bio announced this week it is named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2019. The company was recognized for its transformational work in agriculture, earning Pivot Bio the eighth spot in the Food category. Pivot Bio's inaugural product, Pivot Bio PROVEN, applies nitrogen to corn plants daily helping produce an abundant crop with lower energy use and less pollution than chemical fertilizers.



Pivot Bio has solved one of the biggest challenges of modern agriculture: developing the industry's first sustainable nitrogen-producing microbe for corn that reduces the need for chemical fertilizer. Cereal crops require nitrogen daily throughout the growing season, yet much of today's chemical fertilizer is washed away by heavy rains or volatilizes into the air, turning into pollution instead of feeding the plant. Pivot Bio's new product to help farmers improve their profitability and sustainability.



"We are honored to be named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. It is a privilege to be part of such a prestigious group of companies that are transforming our future," said Karsten Temme, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, Pivot Bio. "We are on a journey to get our product in the hands of as many farmers as possible, as quickly as possible, to stop the environmental impact of chemical fertilizer pollution. This will not only improve the health of our planet but also improve financial outcomes for farmers."



Worldwide, fertilizer-linked pollution is responsible for more than 500 dead zones and greenhouse gas emissions. A portion of chemical fertilizer decomposes into nitrous oxide and becomes a greenhouse gas 300 times more potent than CO2, making it responsible for about five percent of global warming.



"Pivot Bio is bringing transformational technology to the largely stagnant yet massive $212 billion fertilizer industry," said Temme. "Farmers are demanding more innovative and sustainable solutions to use in fueling their crops, and we are delivering that exact solution to farmers today."



Pivot Bio, an agtech startup, recently announced the performance results of Pivot Bio PROVEN, the industry's first sustainable nitrogen-producing microbe for corn, which outperformed chemical nitrogen fertilizer in the company's 2018 national trials. Pivot Bio PROVEN consistently achieved better ROI and outcomes, including harvesting superior yields - a 7.7 bushel per acre advantage - when compared to relying solely on chemical fertilizer.



Nearly 11,000 on-farm and research trials were conducted across multiple states, demonstrating Pivot Bio's microbes can reduce or replace chemical nitrogen, maximize yield potential and provide a strong return on investment for growers. Pivot Bio's microbes recorded even stronger performance under these conditions with nearly a 17 bushel per acre average advantage against comparable fields using only chemical nitrogen fertilizer.



