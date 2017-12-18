Pinnacle Agriculture Names New Executive Vice President and CFO

Effective January 1, 2018, Mark Pedro has been named as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Pinnacle Agriculture.

Pedro brings more than 20 years of finance experience with an extensive background in financial planning and operations, management and strategy, and a deep knowledge of the distribution industry to Pinnacle. Prior to joining Pinnacle, Pedro served as CFO for Sonepar, North America, a French family-owned multi-billion-dollar distributor of electrical products.

In this role, Pedro will be responsible for leading Pinnacle's financial operations, as well as providing overall strategic direction along with CEO, Rob Marchbank.



"Mark is an experienced and strategic financial leader with a robust background in distribution," says Marchbank. "The agriculture industry is in the midst of an evolution and Mark has a strong track record of transforming and developing industry-leading companies. I am very excited to add Mark to the Pinnacle leadership team. His combination of strategic and operational experience will ensure Pinnacle's ability to drive improved profitable growth."