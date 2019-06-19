Pinnacle Agriculture Expands Its Footprint in Oklahoma

Pinnacle Agriculture is expanding in southwest Oklahoma with a new location in Chattanooga. This is a startup location as the company has leased an office and warehouse space with plans to expand into a permanent facility as the team of five employees grows.

The Chattanooga location will serve southwestern Oklahoma and northern Texas as Pinnacle continues expanding from its existing West Texas locations.

With a projection of 600,000 acres of cotton in Oklahoma, this new facility will provide crop nutrition, crop protection products, and seed for the area’s farmers and ranchers.

As Dean Williams, Executive Vice President of Distribution for Pinnacle explains, the location’s business is projected to be 50% seed, 40% crop protection, 10% fertilizer.

“Farmers in this area needed an alternative we could provide with supplier brands and our Innvictis Crop Care offerings,” Williams says. “Our employees’ deep agronomic expertise and Pinnacle’s comprehensive solutions and services bring a new option to farmers. Businesses are built around people—good customers and good employees and at the core, this drives Pinnacle. We are excited to serve this new geography.”

Since Pinnacle Agriculture was founded in 2012, the company has launched more than 40 of these startup locations to build its national footprint.

