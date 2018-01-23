Pick The Best Tire For The Job

Cold, ice and snow have defined much of the weather conditions across the U.S. this winter, and getting equipment to perform well—including tires—can be a struggle under tough conditions.

BKT, a leading off-highway tire manufacturer, has developed tire patterns that can take the stress and still perform well. Two new tires for farmers’ and retailers’ consideration are the Earthmax SR 22 and the Snow Trac.

Snow Trac is a good option for skid steers operating in road applications at the hardest winter conditions. The great plus is excellent traction. It is an ideal tire for operations on snow or ice thanks to the special tread design that eliminates the risk of slippage providing at the same time optimum driving comfort to the operator. This tire is extremely durable and resistant against cuts and chips. It is available on the market in six sizes: 16.9 - 24, 18.4 – 24, 15.5 – 25, 17.5 – 25, 20.5 – 25 and 23.5 – 25.

The Earthmax SR 22 is an all steel radial tire that is designed for graders and loaders operating in extreme winter conditions. It features excellent traction and stability thanks to its large, non-directional tread design, which also ensure utmost safety and increased grip on wet surfaces or snow. Presently available on the markets are three sizes: 14.00 R 24, 17.5 R 25 and 20.5 R 25.