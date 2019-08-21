PFTour19 Offers Hopeful Results Despite Maturity Issues

Scrolling through their social media feeds, farmers might notice more promising results as analysts kick off day three of the Pro Farmer Crop. Whether it be larger soybean pod numbers or higher corn yield estimates, analysts are sharing what they are seeing in the field as they travel the country this week. Touring parts of Iowa and Illinois, here are what some of these researchers are finding.

Iowa:

Did we take a wrong turn and go to Sioux Falls? Nope! We're in Union County #Iowa. Corn average 167 bushels per acre average pod count 42. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/dW7tCqkIpo — Dustin Hoffmann, Iowa Ag Radio (@Dustin_IAAgBiz) August 21, 2019

Stop 3 in Appanoose County Iowa. Fields have mud and this #corn is in blister. Yield potential 200+? #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/vSc6pQfRYo — Keith Gehling (@Grainstate) August 21, 2019

2nd stop in Ida county was 211 bu the first was 172.4 bu #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/UYoamwu68M — Sherman Newlin (@ShermanNewlin) August 21, 2019

Pottawattamie Co., IA - Corn samples have a projected yield of 221 bushels per acre. The beans looked heavily podded but found only 994 pods in 3 x 3 area. Thought they would be better. They were in 20 in. Rows though. Still blooms on stem. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/OQp4f8eNNi — Betsy Jibben (@BetsyJibben) August 21, 2019

961 pods avg in a 3x3' plot for #soybeans on these four stops in western Iowa. Plant populations are low and number of pods is not the strongest. Plenty of soil moisture though. PLENTY. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/DjC8gQ5qHF — Karen Braun (@kannbwx) August 21, 2019

Illinois:

#pftour19 Henry County Il, Stop 3. 141 bu, 29k pop. 3 stop average, 156. pic.twitter.com/uJyPydWg7Y — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 21, 2019

#pftour19 Stop 2. Knox county Il. Ears looked good before pulling. Heavy disease and tip back. 176 yld est. 31500 final ear count. pic.twitter.com/C3PaPoYYD5 — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 21, 2019

159 bu/ac southeast of Atlanta, IL. 100 bu/ac difference in a very short distance. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/ZpnyWvnlvy — Doug Warters (@Caseman4994) August 21, 2019

Corn was looking good on my route today then we came across this in Henry Co. IL late planted and some pollination issues.#pftour19 pic.twitter.com/rIoXXR03ZH — Bryan Coffman (@coffmanbry77) August 21, 2019

Our corn from five stops in Illinois this morning. 156 bpa rough average for these samples on #PFTour19 Average is in the 190s for these districts. pic.twitter.com/XI9HQeZHg9 — OCJ & Ohio Ag Net (@ocj_ohioagnet) August 21, 2019

#pftour19 Stop 4 Henry County, Il. 149 yield est. 984 pod average on 1st 4 stops of our portion of the route. pic.twitter.com/SBgUCLqPlv — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 21, 2019

