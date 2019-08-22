PFtour19: The Good, Bad And Ugly Yield Results Of Minnesota & Iowa

As analyst toured parts of eastern Iowa and southern Minnesota on the final leg of the 2019 Pro Farmer Crop Tour, a wide array of yield results were reported from the fields. Stretches of Iowa proved to promise decent results while counties in Minnesota may need a miracle.To follow along with the results, check out our 2019 Pro Farmer Crop Tour home page or follow the hashtag #PFtour19.

Minnesota:

Brown County #Minnesota just west of New Ulm 158 bushels per acre. nearing Dent stage nice deep kernels. Just low plant population.#pftour19 #LastSample #ThatsAWrap pic.twitter.com/7nlVzqQppE — Dustin Hoffmann, Iowa Ag Radio (@Dustin_IAAgBiz) August 22, 2019

Renville County #Minnesota. Just south of Fairfax. 199 bushels per acre estimate very shallow kernels #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/a9eldZb7DG — Dustin Hoffmann, Iowa Ag Radio (@Dustin_IAAgBiz) August 22, 2019

Stop 12 in Freeborn Co MN. Again lots of green snap. More so on end rows. About 5% GS at sample. Good corn. #pftour19

Yield est: 190.1 pic.twitter.com/26J3KgHP8m — Ted Seifried (@TheTedSpread) August 22, 2019

Just north of Franklin, #Minnesota in Renville County.159 bpa estimate. Good looking stalks and ears. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/OdYeXVkyiM — Dustin Hoffmann, Iowa Ag Radio (@Dustin_IAAgBiz) August 22, 2019

Iowa:

Stop 6. #pftour19 Last stop I iowa. 175. Ear worm tip damage. 1258 pods. State average on 2nd half of our route was 177 for corn and 1399. 3 yr avg: 180 and 1,073. pic.twitter.com/7fp1iILbxr — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 22, 2019

Stop 4 #pftour19 mitchell county 175 bu. 1400 pod count. Aphids above threshhold. pic.twitter.com/ireAI9A0RX — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 22, 2019

Mower county. #pftour19 water drown outside affecting stand. Big ears but poor stand. Corn aphids. 164bu. 1075 pod count. Lots of 2 bean pods. pic.twitter.com/DnQOahrKxb — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 22, 2019

Just north of postville on hwy 51#pftour19 pic.twitter.com/g3UURYww0L — Mike Berdo (@BerdoMike) August 22, 2019

