Pete’s Pick of the Week: Used Zetor 9040 Sells Higher Second Time

This Zetor 9040 with 1,416 hours and loader sold for $30,000 yesterday on a farm sale in west-central IL. That’s more than the owner paid for it used with 509 hours. Here's video of it selling.

