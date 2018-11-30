Pete’s Pick of the Week: A Pair of Case IH Quad Tracs

Here’s video of a pair of Case IH Quad Tracs that sold yesterday at a Barrett, MN farm sale. They were a 2014 model 500 w/ 1551 hours and a 2012 model 550 w/ 2248 hours.

