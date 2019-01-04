Pete's Pick Of The Week: 2017 John Deere 8370R

This 2017 John Deere 8370R with 194 hours, IVT, warranty 5/20, sold for $258,000 at a northeast KS farm auction on December 28. More sale price highlights from this sale here.

Click here to see 300 John Deere 8370R tractors for sale today on Machinery Pete.

Thanks for registering for Farm Journal Mobile. I agree to receive text messages, telemarketing messages or prerecorded voice calls delivered using an automatic telephone dialing system. These messages will occasionally be accompanied by marketing messages sent on behalf of carefully selected sponsors that serve the agricultural industry. Consent is not required for purchase of Farm Journal products. Carrier message & data rates may apply. More than one message may be delivered weekly. You may call 866-376-6094 for more information. To cancel, text “STOP PETE”. Text “HELP PETE” for help.